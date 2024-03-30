In Bila Tserkva in the afternoon, on March 30, a powerful explosion rang out in a residential high-rise building. So far, we know of one dead person.

What is known about the explosion in Bila Tserkva

According to the representatives of the State Emergency Service, after the explosion, a large-scale fire broke out in one of the apartments in the building, which has already been contained.

The rescuers noted that at 2:56 p.m. the emergency dispatch service of the Bila Tserkva District received a message that in the city of Bila Tserkva, on Prov. Gruzynskyi, an explosion of an unidentified object occurred in the apartment on the 3rd floor of a 5-story residential building.

What is known about the consequences of the explosion

Upon arrival, the rescuers found that as a result of the explosion:

1 balcony on the 3rd floor was completely and 1 partially destroyed;

the apartment on the 3rd and 4th floors is on fire.

In addition, rescuers reported the collapse of the reinforced concrete floor between the fifth and second floors.

It is currently known that a woman died as a result of the explosion.

At the same time, on the 4th floor, emergency services workers saved the child.