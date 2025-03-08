An integral part of the army. Over 70 thousand Ukrainian women stood up to defend their homeland

March 8 is International Women's Day. Against the backdrop of the war that the aggressor country Russia has been waging against Ukraine for 11 years, Ukrainian women have become an integral part of the army and serve as medics, signalmen, snipers, and in other specialties. What is important to understand is that more than 5,500 women today are defending their homeland directly on the front lines.
- The state is adapting social protection policies to ensure the rights and equal opportunities of women in the Armed Forces, including separate service rooms and restrictions on physical activity.
- The Ministry of Defense actively implements the policy of gender equality in the army to provide equal opportunities and conditions of service for women.
Women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine play a crucial role
As reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, as of January 1, 2025, more than 70,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that this is 20% more than in 2022.
Melnyk draws attention to the fact that the state is adapting social protection policies to ensure their rights and equal opportunities.
According to him, women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine have equal rights with men to occupy positions, career growth, and military ranks.
Despite this, the legislation provides for additional social guarantees, including:
separate service rooms for accommodation during the deployment of camps,
restrictions on physical activity,
the possibility of dismissal at will in the event of pregnancy, regardless of martial law, etc.
