An "Iron Range" will be created in Ukraine for testing weapons samples

Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

"Iron Range" will start operating in Ukraine from May. On it, Ukrainian manufacturers will be able to test weapons samples at any stage of their readiness.

What is known about the "Iron Range"

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Andriy Lebedenko, said that this is a joint project of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Strategic Industries (Minstrategprom).

The test site will give the manufacturer the opportunity to get access to a professional assessment of his product, guide him according to the testing methodology, provide a platform, appropriate tools for evaluating the characteristics, and also help him get all the necessary help in the preparation of documents, — said Lebedenko.

He noted that at the "Iron Range" manufacturers will be able to test samples of weapons at any stage of readiness.

Communications regarding reserving the time and date of the tests will be provided by the Armed Forces.

We have a plan for it (the landfill) to start working in a month, said Lebedenko.

According to the plan, the landfill will work in three directions:

  • robotic systems,

  • drones,

  • EB systems.

According to Lebedenko, the opening of the "Iron Range" will allow to reduce the production time of new weapons for the Armed Forces.

How many defense industry enterprises are operating in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on April 13 that 500 enterprises of the defense-industrial complex currently operate in Ukraine.

A total of almost 300,000 people are involved in the production of Ukrainian weapons.

The Defense Ministry produces domestic projectiles, guns, mortars, armored vehicles, anti-tank complexes, EW systems, naval drones and much more.

