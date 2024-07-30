Analysts assessed the new development of the Russian Iskander missile
Analysts assessed the new development of the Russian Iskander missile

Iskander missile
Source:  Defense Express

Russian propaganda boasts of the development of a new version of the Iskander-1000 ballistic missile with an alleged range of about 1,000 km.

Points of attention

  • Russian propaganda touts the Iskander-1000 missile with a range of about 1,000 km, but limited information is available on its specifications.
  • Experts believe the Iskander-1000 could enhance Russia's military capabilities and geostrategic positions, potentially posing threats to neighboring countries.
  • The development of the Iskander-1000 missile raises concerns about potential similarities to North Korea's KN-23 missile and its impact on geopolitics.
  • Analysts point out the lack of data on the Iskander-1000's warhead mass and details of its guidance systems, highlighting uncertainties surrounding the missile's effectiveness.
  • Russia's alleged development of the Iskander-1000 missile could escalate tensions and influence global security dynamics, emphasizing the need for international monitoring and diplomacy.

What is known about Russia's development of the Iskander-1000 missile

Enemy propagandists write that there is still little available data on their declared next "wunderwaffe" under the unofficial designation "Iskander-1000". In addition to the stated firing range of up to 1,000 kilometers, there is also a stated coefficient of probable deviation from the target "from 5 meters", analysts of the publication emphasize.

They also draw attention to the fact that there is no information on the mass of the modified warhead.

However, it is known that the missile uses "an autonomous inertial guidance system, probably with a correction system based on satellite navigation data and possibly with radar guidance on the terrain map in the area of the target during the final stage of the flight."

Russia is allegedly developing a new modification of the Iskander missile
OTRK "Iskander"

At the same time, the Russians claim that the Iskander-1000 missiles are allegedly structurally similar to the 9M723 ballistic missiles of the Iskander OTRK.

An amendment should be made to the fact that Russian propagandists claim about their hypothetical "Iskander-1000" against the background of the Kremlin's threats to do what they already did in 2019, that is, to deploy medium-range land-based missiles, which actually led to the actual suspension actions of the INF Treaty, - analysts explain in the material of the publication.

The Russians may develop an analogue of the North Korean KN-23 missile

At the same time, experts do not rule out that the aggressor country can indeed develop a ballistic missile for the Iskander anti-missile defense system with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers.

According to the publication's analysts, Russian developers can use the experience of using North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles for attacks on Ukraine in early 2024.

According to analysts, such missiles during tests showed a launch range of up to 900 kilometers, while the 9М723 available to the Russians at the time for the Iskander OTRK had a launch range of a maximum of 500 kilometers.

