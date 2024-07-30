Russian propaganda boasts of the development of a new version of the Iskander-1000 ballistic missile with an alleged range of about 1,000 km.

What is known about Russia's development of the Iskander-1000 missile

Enemy propagandists write that there is still little available data on their declared next "wunderwaffe" under the unofficial designation "Iskander-1000". In addition to the stated firing range of up to 1,000 kilometers, there is also a stated coefficient of probable deviation from the target "from 5 meters", analysts of the publication emphasize. Share

They also draw attention to the fact that there is no information on the mass of the modified warhead.

However, it is known that the missile uses "an autonomous inertial guidance system, probably with a correction system based on satellite navigation data and possibly with radar guidance on the terrain map in the area of the target during the final stage of the flight."

OTRK "Iskander"

At the same time, the Russians claim that the Iskander-1000 missiles are allegedly structurally similar to the 9M723 ballistic missiles of the Iskander OTRK.

An amendment should be made to the fact that Russian propagandists claim about their hypothetical "Iskander-1000" against the background of the Kremlin's threats to do what they already did in 2019, that is, to deploy medium-range land-based missiles, which actually led to the actual suspension actions of the INF Treaty, - analysts explain in the material of the publication. Share

The Russians may develop an analogue of the North Korean KN-23 missile

At the same time, experts do not rule out that the aggressor country can indeed develop a ballistic missile for the Iskander anti-missile defense system with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers.

According to the publication's analysts, Russian developers can use the experience of using North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles for attacks on Ukraine in early 2024.

According to analysts, such missiles during tests showed a launch range of up to 900 kilometers, while the 9М723 available to the Russians at the time for the Iskander OTRK had a launch range of a maximum of 500 kilometers.