According to analysts of the Top Lead information portal, EU countries continue to buy fuel from the aggressor country Russia and helped the Kremlin finance the criminal war against Ukraine for the next year and a half.

What is known about Russia’s income from fuel sales to the EU

It is noted that after the large-scale invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the EU countries, although they began to reduce their dependence on Russian energy, continue to purchase it.

Thus, as of October 19, 2024, the total amount of funds spent by EU countries on the purchase of Russian fuel is $204 billion.

At the same time, the daily expenses of the aggressor country for the war against Ukraine amount to 36.6 million euros.

Sales of Russian oil

Germany spent the most on purchasing Russian fuel, transferring a total of 28.7 billion euros to Russia or financing 79 days of waging a criminal war against Ukraine.

It is followed by Italy, which spent 19.3 billion euros on the purchase of Russian energy resources, thus paying for 53 days of the criminal war.

The third city is the Netherlands, which paid 18.8 billion euros for Russian energy, thus paying for the criminal war against Russia against Ukraine for another 53 days.

The TOP 5 also included countries such as Hungary and France, which paid Russia 17.5 and 15.8 billion euros, respectively, paying for 48 and 44 days of war.

In addition, the top ten included:

Belgium — 41 days;

Slovakia — 32;

Greece — 31;

Poland — 30;

Spain — 29.

How much did Russia earn from selling energy to the EU last year?

For information According to journalists from the Politico publication, during 2023 Russia earned a billion euros from the sale of energy resources to EU countries.

A simple loophole in the EU's ban on Russian oil allowed Moscow fuel to enter the bloc through foreign refineries.

In 2023, the EU bought approximately 35 million barrels of refined fuel — mostly diesel — at least partly from Russia, according to an analysis by the non-governmental organization Global Witness. These purchases were allowed because of a large and now well-known loophole: despite the EU ban on almost all imports of Russian oil, countries can still legally buy Moscow crude as long as it is first processed into fuel elsewhere, the publication notes.