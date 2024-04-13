Analysts of the Defense Express portal note that Germany is unlikely to provide Ukraine with more than 3 Patriot air defense systems, two of which have already been transferred earlier, but there are countries in the EU that can help Kyiv with these systems.

Who else in the EU can provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

Journalists of the publication emphasize that after the transfer of three Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, only 9 such systems will remain in Germany.

Greece has the second largest number of these systems among EU countries.

Greece currently has 6 batteries of Patriot PAC-2 air defense systems, which are not capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

At the same time, as analysts note, Greece is unlikely to agree to transfer these air defense systems to Ukraine, as the country's authorities recently expressed their intention to transfer the Soviet S-300 to Kyiv on the condition of receiving the same Patriot from the USA.

What other EU countries have Patriot in service

Most recently, as noted in the material, Romania received 4 batteries of Patriot air defense systems.

It is expected that the country will receive 3 more batteries, since it paid 4 billion dollars for them.

And it is unlikely that Bucharest will agree to hand them over to Ukraine.

Poland has two batteries, but so far has volunteered to share only missiles for old Soviet air defense systems.

The Netherlands and Spain each have three batteries.

In the Netherlands, they have already declared that they do not have enough air defense to cover their territory, which is only slightly larger than the area of one Odesa region.

In Spain, the Patriot is in the PAC-2 version, but the Spanish media wrote last year that the transfer of one battery to Ukraine is indeed under consideration.

Another country that, in theory, can transfer one Patriot to Ukraine is Sweden. However, she herself is only waiting for the delivery of four batteries of a reduced composition.