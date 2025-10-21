Analysts predicted 5 possible scenarios for the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

The so-called "special military operation" being waged by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin against Ukraine has been going on for 1,331 days, making it one of the longest conflicts in modern history.

How might Russia's war against Ukraine end?

The Spanish newspaper El Mundo described 5 possible scenarios for the end of the war in Ukraine.

Trump will increase pressure on Russia and impose a fragile peace

Analysts interviewed by the publication believe that this is unlikely anytime soon, as for the Kremlin this war is "existential" and it will continue it at any cost.

The publication noted that according to this scenario, negotiations would not be able to end the war, but would only be able to suspend it, which would be in Moscow's hands.

The war will spread to eastern NATO countries

Any provocation, for example, in the Baltic region, could escalate into a full-scale war between the alliance and Russia. The Kremlin could do this to test NATO countries' readiness to apply Article 5.

The war will continue in 2026, despite attempts to stop it

The publication called this one of the most likely scenarios, because Ukraine will not surrender, and Putin cannot leave the war without something that could be imagined as a victory. At the same time, both countries are quickly depleting their resources, but Europe is helping Ukraine, and China and North Korea are helping Russia.

The Russian economy will go into decline, and Putin will be forced to negotiate

For the first time during the war, the Kremlin has expressed real concern about the rapid deterioration of the Russian military economy in recent months and the negative forecasts for 2026.

Support from allies will weaken and Ukraine will be forced to give in to all of Russia's demands

Especially if pro-Russian parties come to power in the European Union countries. But it is unlikely, due to the position of the eastern EU countries, which are afraid of Russia.

