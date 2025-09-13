Trump doubts his influence on Putin regarding ending Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump began to doubt his ability to influence the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of the war in Ukraine.

Trump doubts possibility of reaching an agreement with Putin

The publication notes that despite his promises to end the war in Ukraine, Trump has recently appeared to doubt his ability to influence Putin.

He admitted to his confidants that he had misjudged the Kremlin leader's desire for peace.

A month earlier, the US president said that Putin would face serious consequences if he did not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or take serious steps towards peace during their meeting in Alaska.

But since then, despite the Russian dictator's refusal to agree to a ceasefire, or even to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump has not imposed new sanctions. Share

Instead, the Trump administration shifted the responsibility for pressuring Putin to Europe, demanding that the EU impose additional sanctions against Moscow and China for buying Russian oil.

On September 12, Trump, answering questions from journalists, said that he was running out of patience with Putin. The US president believes that the Ukrainian leader wants peace, and the head of the Kremlin is questionable. Therefore, according to Trump, the US will have to act very tough.

Well, it's going to be a big blow in the form of sanctions on banks, and also measures related to oil and tariffs. But I've already done that. I've done a lot.

At the same time, a new meeting between the US and Russian leaders is not ruled out. Yesterday, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Trump and Putin, as well as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, will visit Malaysia to participate in the 47th ASEAN summit. The event will take place in October.