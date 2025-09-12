"My patience with Putin is running out". Trump promises tough new sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump told reporters that his patience with Putin's actions is running out quickly. The US may soon impose tough new sanctions against Russia.

Trump again threatens Putin with sanctions

When asked what Trump was going to do with Putin in the wake of the drone attack on Poland, Trump said he was not going to defend anyone.

I'm not going to defend anyone, but they (drones — ed.) were indeed shot down, and they fell. But you still shouldn't be near Poland. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump also said his patience with Putin is "running out quickly."

It seems to be ending, and it's ending quickly, but it takes two to tango... When Putin wanted to do it (to hold negotiations — ed.), Zelensky didn't do it. When Zelensky wanted to do it, Putin didn't do it... We will have to act very, very strongly. Share

