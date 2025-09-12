"My patience with Putin is running out". Trump promises tough new sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump told reporters that his patience with Putin's actions is running out quickly. The US may soon impose tough new sanctions against Russia.
Trump again threatens Putin with sanctions
When asked what Trump was going to do with Putin in the wake of the drone attack on Poland, Trump said he was not going to defend anyone.
Trump also said his patience with Putin is "running out quickly."
Trump promised a "strong blow" to Putin
This will be a major blow, linked to sanctions against banks, as well as oil and tariffs.
