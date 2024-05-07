Analysts say Russian army advances in several directions

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) say that the Russian occupation army has advanced in several regions at once.

What is known about the situation on the eastern front

According to the ISW, the enemy advanced near Svatove in the Luhansk region, southwest of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region and north of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Referencing to geolocation data as of May 5-6, analysts say that the occupying army of Russia achieved a slight advance to the east of Stelmakhivka and to the south of Krokhmalne, which are located northwest of Svatove.

Russian military bloggers and officials claim that criminals from the Russian army are advancing on the eastern outskirts of Stelmakhivka, allegedly capturing Kotlyarivka and Kyslivka northwest of Svatove.

ISW analysts have no visual confirmation of these claims.

Experts emphasised that the Russians had already announced the alleged capture of Kyslivka on April 27.

On May 6, Russian troops continued to storm:

to the northwest of Svatove near Pishchane and Berestove;

to the northwest of Kreminna near Nevske and Novosadove;

to the west of Kreminna near Torske;

to the south of Kreminna in the Serebryansk Forestry district and Bilohorivka.

At the same time, the Russian invaders continued a limited offensive to the northeast of Bakhmut, but without confirmed changes to the front line.

Also, analysts have not recorded any changes in the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar, where the assaults of the criminal army of Russia in the direction of the city also continue.

According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks near Ivanivske and southeast of Chasiv Yar, near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

According to analysts with reference to geolocation data as of May 6, the Russian occupiers advanced along the E50 route in the east of Netailove, which is southwest of Avdiivka.

According to Ukrainian and Russian sources, fierce fighting continues in Netailove.

Russian military bloggers claim that the Kremlin invaders allegedly managed to advance to the east of Novopokrovske, to the northwest of Avdiivka to a depth of 2 kilometers.

In addition, the Russian occupiers allegedly reached the outskirts of Novooleksandrivka, northwest of Ocheretyne and approximately 15 km northwest of Avdiivka.

Analysts have no visual confirmation of the advance of the Russian invaders on these areas of the front.

In addition, Russian sources claim that the occupying army of Russia is advancing west in the Donetsk region.

At the same time, analysts do not have any confirmation regarding changes in the front line in this direction.

Russian soldiers also announce the advance of Russian invaders to the western part of Krasnohorivka.

According to the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group Nazar, Voloshin, small separate groups of Russian infantry are trying to storm Krasnohorivka, but the dense artillery fire of the Ukrainian military prevents them from achieving success and conducting wider attacks.

At the same time, some Russian soldiers claim that the occupiers have allegedly captured a large part of Paraskoviyvka, southwest of Donetsk.

ISW analysts have no confirmation of these claims.

It is noted that during May 6, the Russian occupiers continued limited attacks in the area of the administrative border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In particular, Russian and Ukrainian sources claim attacks by Kremlin invaders northeast of Vuhledar near Vodyane and south of Velyka Novosilka near Urozhane and Staromayorske.

Russian soldiers claim that the Russian occupiers have allegedly advanced in the area of Urozhaine.

ISW has no confirmation of this data.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

Analysts with reference to geolocation data confirm the advance of the occupying army in the southern part of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Geolocation data as of May 6 confirm the advance of the Russian invaders north of Oleshok, which is southeast of Kherson.

Positional battles also continued on the left bank of the Dnieper near Krynky in the Kherson region.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian invaders are trying to take control of Nestryga Island in the Dnipro River delta, but are suffering numerous losses.