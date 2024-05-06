General Staff Lateset: AFU strikes 11 areas of Russian army's concentration

The air defence of Ukraine destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile of the Russian occupiers.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 06.05.2024.

During the day, 87 combat clashes were recorded.

In general, the enemy launched two missiles and 69 air strikes and carried out 52 MLRS shellings against the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled nine attacks in the Synkivka and Pishchane settlements of the Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka, and Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled four attacks in the Nevske District, Serebryansk Forestry in the Luhansk Region, and Terny in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Nevelske settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region. The enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 14 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the Staromayorske district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched two futile attacks on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the Defence Forces' aviation struck 11 areas of enemy personnel concentration, and units of the missile forces damaged one enemy artillery piece.

The air defence of Ukraine destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile.