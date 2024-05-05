General Staff Latest: AFU repels 103 attacks of Russia's army at battlefront

According to the AFU General Staff information, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 103 times. AFU inflicted numerous losses on the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the enemy fired two missiles at Ukraine, carried out 100 airstrikes and carried out 57 shellings with MLRS against the positions of the Armed Forces and critical and civil infrastructure facilities.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population.

High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Pishchane, Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled four attacks in the Novosadove and Torske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements in the Luhansk region, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Vyimka, Nove, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces repelled 16 attacks in Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the Staromayorske district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched two unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 13 personnel concentration areas and four enemy anti-aircraft warfare systems.