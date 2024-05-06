AFU speaker denies statements of capturing Krasnohorivka by Russia's army

The OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker, Nazar Voloshyn, denied the Russian occupiers' statements about the alleged seizure of a stronghold on the factory's territory in the centre of Krasnohorivka.

What is happening in Krasnohorivka

Voloshyn emphasised that the statements of war criminals from the Russian army about the alleged capture of Krasnohorivka are untrue.

The OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker emphasised that the Russian occupiers on the territory of the plant in the centre of Krasnohorivka are under constant fire pressure from the Ukrainian military.

On the evening of May 4, one of the propaganda Telegram channels controlled by the Kremlin released a video taken from a drone in which the Russian occupiers are planting a flag at a refractory plant in Krasnohorivka.

The caption to the video stated that now the main stronghold of the Armed Forces is allegedly entirely occupied by the Russians.

According to the OSTG "Khortytsya" speaker, the Russian invaders continue to storm Krasnohorivka with small infantry groups. Still, the Ukrainian military destroys the Kremlin invaders with artillery and mortars, preventing the enemy from entering the city.

Part of the enemy groups that managed to enter and hide in the territory of the remains of the refractory plant are under our fire control. All measures are being taken to knock out the enemy from there, Voloshyn emphasized.

He noted that Krasnohorivka is currently under the complete control of the Ukrainian military, despite periodic false statements by Kremlin propaganda about the alleged capture of the city.

Voloshyn added that the groups of Russian occupiers who broke into the city are currently in a challenging situation, as they have no way to replenish ammunition and lack the support of armoured vehicles.

As Voloshyn added, the fighting continues, the Defence Forces are holding back the enemy's advance into the city, and the situation is under Ukraine's control.

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar

The OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker noted that the occupation army of the Russian Federation has currently concentrated about 25,000 troops in Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

He added that the enemy is trying to achieve a numerical advantage over the Ukrainian military in specific directions, particularly in Chasiv Yar.

For example, in one of the directions, he diverted some of his efforts to another direction. Or those that were defeated by our troops restocked their units... That is, the enemy concentrates different numbers of his personnel in different directions. If we talk about the number, for example, in the Chasiv Yardirection, the enemy has concentrated a group of about 20-25 thousand military personnel there, Voloshyn explains.

He says the most challenging situation remains in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivske districts.

The situation in recent days, the last week has become relatively tense, heavy fighting continues. The situation is controlled by the defense forces. The enemy is currently trying to intercept the strategic initiative, break through the front line. And it concentrated his efforts precisely on these few directions, creating a certain advantage in forces and means. The enemy is also attacking along the entire front line. And in some directions it has tactical success. But recently, a dynamic change in the situation has been taking place. The Russian army does not stop its attempts to continue storming the positions of our defenders, using all types of weapons, Voloshyn emphasised.

He noted that in recent days, the Russian occupiers began to use aviation more actively to launch missile-bomb attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces.

As Voloshyn emphasised, the enemy's goal remains unchanged: to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.