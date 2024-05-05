Russia intensifies its assaults in Ukraine's south, South Defence Forces speaker says

On the eve of Easter, Russian troops increased the number of assaults in the south of Ukraine, but the Defence Forces repelled them.
The situation in the south of Ukraine
Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, discussed the situation in southern Ukraine on the national newscast.
On the morning of May 5, six assaults took place.
Also, several attempted assaults were recorded in the area of Nestryga Island.
Liberation of Nestryga Island
On April 28, the Ukrainian Defence Forces established control over the island of Nestryga in the Kherson region.
Pletenchuk noted that it is not about strategy but portioned battles; therefore, the island's liberation has a more tactical significance.
He noted that the enemy usually uses such locations, so regaining control of the island is of primary importance for the quality of countersabotage measures.
