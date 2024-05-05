Russia intensifies its assaults in Ukraine's south, South Defence Forces speaker says

On the eve of Easter, Russian troops increased the number of assaults in the south of Ukraine, but the Defence Forces repelled them.

The situation in the south of Ukraine

Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, discussed the situation in southern Ukraine on the national newscast.

Our situation is relatively stable. The only thing (April 4, — ed.) is that yesterday, there was a noticeably higher number of attempted assaults — 19. Usually, this indicator is a little lower. On Easter Eve, the occupiers probably decided to win another "victory" before the holidays. But they were all stopped, and the enemy retreated with losses. Nevertheless, such activity was noticeable. Dmytro Pletenchuk Chief of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine

On the morning of May 5, six assaults took place.

Mostly, it is the Kherson direction, the well-known Krynky, where the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to knock out the Ukrainian marines, and Robotyn, where the Russians are also making efforts to dislodge the units of the Armed Forces from their positions, Pletenchuk said. Share

Also, several attempted assaults were recorded in the area of Nestryga Island.

Liberation of Nestryga Island

On April 28, the Ukrainian Defence Forces established control over the island of Nestryga in the Kherson region.

Pletenchuk noted that it is not about strategy but portioned battles; therefore, the island's liberation has a more tactical significance.

He noted that the enemy usually uses such locations, so regaining control of the island is of primary importance for the quality of countersabotage measures.