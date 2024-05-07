Ukrainian army repelled 97 Russian attacks over last day

It is noted that during the day, the enemy fired 2 missiles at Ukraine, carried out 83 air strikes and fired 101 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), critical and civilian infrastructure.

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties.

Residential buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Pishchane, Berestov in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lymanske direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Nevsky, Serebryansk Forestry in Luhansk Region, and Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 17 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Viymka, Rozdolivka, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 15 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.