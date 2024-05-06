General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 1000 Russian soldiers, 38 artillery systems and five tanks

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 475,300 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,040 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 7380 (+5) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 14,213 (+34) units;

artillery systems — 12,250 (+38) units;

MLRS — 1057 units;

air defence equipment — 791 (+1) units;

aircraft — 349 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 9,683 (+47) units;

cruise missiles — 2148 (+1) units;

warships/boats — 26 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicle and fuel tanks — 16,477 (+59) units;

special equipment — 2008 (+6) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the Defence Forces' aviation struck 13 personnel concentration areas and four enemy anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Units of AFU missile troops damaged one personnel concentration area, three radar stations, two anti-aircraft warfare systems, two artillery units and three other important enemy facilities.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 36 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements in the Luhansk region, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Vyimka, Novyy, Rozdolivka, Ivanovske, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.