What is known about the new scandal in Germany?
Source:  DPA

Alternative for Germany party leader Alice Weidel has publicly shamed former Chancellor Angela Merkel, who recently criticized CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz for voting with the far-right.

  • Merkel initiated the loss of border control in 2015 and does not want to change anything.
  • This outraged Alice Weidel and other German politicians.
  • Merkel has made a new proposal to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to journalists, the vote is on Merz's initiative to counter migration, which has no legally binding effect and was adopted in the Bundestag with the support of the far-right AfD.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel publicly rebuked her successor as leader of the CDU for enlisting the support of the far right.

The leader of the Alternative for Germany political force, Alice Weidel, immediately reacted to this loud statement.

Merkel initiated the loss of border control in 2015 and does not want to change anything in this situation... I am not surprised that Mrs. Merkel is taking out her anger on her successor, the politician expressed her opinion on this matter.

Weidel believes that it is the former leader of Germany who is "making another significant contribution to the collapse of the once proud conservative People's Party."

Merkel voiced a proposal to end Russia's war against Ukraine

The former German Chancellor appealed to official Kyiv and its allies to consider diplomatic ways to end the war started by Russia.

As Merkel claims, she does not want the aggressor country Russia to win on the battlefield.

It is not only in Ukraine's interests, but also in our interests, that Putin does not win this war.

Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel

Former Chancellor of Germany

The German leader began to assure that, while leading Germany, she had done a lot to prevent a large-scale escalation.

"This is a blatant violation of international law that he (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — ed.) has committed against Ukraine," Merkel added.

