Another 1,245 bodies of the dead returned to Ukraine
Ukraine
The repatriation part of the Istanbul Agreement was officially completed on June 16. On the last day, Russia returned another 1,245 bodies of deceased Ukrainian citizens to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed the return of 6,057 bodies within the framework of the Istanbul Agreements.
  • The International Committee of the Red Cross provided valuable assistance in the repatriation process, showcasing the importance of international cooperation in such humanitarian efforts.

Another stage of repatriation measures has been completed

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War officially confirmed that another 1,245 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to official Moscow, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

What is important to understand is that Ukraine was able to achieve the return of 6,057 bodies within the framework of the Istanbul Agreements.

It is also indicated that law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

In addition, the Headquarters team is grateful for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Special thanks to the personnel of the Central Directorate of the Central Military District of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports repatriates to designated state specialized institutions, organizes the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system.

