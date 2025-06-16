Another 1,245 bodies of the dead returned to Ukraine

The repatriation part of the Istanbul Agreement was officially completed on June 16. On the last day, Russia returned another 1,245 bodies of deceased Ukrainian citizens to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed the return of 6,057 bodies within the framework of the Istanbul Agreements.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross provided valuable assistance in the repatriation process, showcasing the importance of international cooperation in such humanitarian efforts.
Another stage of repatriation measures has been completed
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War officially confirmed that another 1,245 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to official Moscow, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.
What is important to understand is that Ukraine was able to achieve the return of 6,057 bodies within the framework of the Istanbul Agreements.
It is also indicated that law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.
In addition, the Headquarters team is grateful for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-