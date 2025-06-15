Ukraine has figured out how to destroy modernized "shaheeds"

The commander of the 429th separate unmanned systems regiment with the call sign "Achilles" Yuriy Fedorenko told reporters that the modernized Russian "Shaheeds" are no longer as serious a challenge for Ukrainian air defense as they were before.

How Ukraine is destroying modernized "shaheeds"

It's no secret that they fly too high, so mobile air defense groups have no way to neutralize them.

"Russia is launching modernized "Shaheds" and as a result, the enemy is now flying at a different altitude horizon. Our maneuvers and fire groups can work less effectively to shoot them down, because they simply don't finish their shots," says Yuriy Fedorenko. Share

But Ukraine has already found a way out of this difficult situation.

Domestic developers were able to quickly solve this problem by creating drones that can shoot down Shahed.

Therefore, it is now important to scale the number of these drones and additionally train personnel to work on the same interceptor drones in order to shoot down enemy drones, Fedorenko adds. Share

According to the commander, not so long ago, Ukrainian soldiers struck a powerful blow at one of the enterprises on the territory of Russia.