1,200 bodies of fallen soldiers and civilians returned to Ukraine

On June 15, another stage of repatriation measures took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. Another 1,200 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to official Moscow, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

Repatriation efforts continue

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) made a statement on this occasion.

He draws attention to the fact that soon law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine. Share

In addition, the Headquarters expresses its gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its active assistance and involvement in the process of returning the bodies.