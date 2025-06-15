On June 15, another stage of repatriation measures took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. Another 1,200 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to official Moscow, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.
Points of attention
- The International Committee of the Red Cross plays a significant role in assisting and facilitating the return of bodies to Ukraine.
- Specialized Ukrainian institutions and organizations are involved in transporting and conducting forensic examinations on the repatriated bodies.
Repatriation efforts continue
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) made a statement on this occasion.
He draws attention to the fact that soon law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.
In addition, the Headquarters expresses its gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its active assistance and involvement in the process of returning the bodies.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-