1,200 bodies of fallen soldiers and civilians returned to Ukraine
Ukraine
1,200 bodies of fallen soldiers and civilians returned to Ukraine

Читати українською

On June 15, another stage of repatriation measures took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. Another 1,200 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to official Moscow, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

Points of attention

  • The International Committee of the Red Cross plays a significant role in assisting and facilitating the return of bodies to Ukraine.
  • Specialized Ukrainian institutions and organizations are involved in transporting and conducting forensic examinations on the repatriated bodies.

Repatriation efforts continue

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) made a statement on this occasion.

He draws attention to the fact that soon law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

In addition, the Headquarters expresses its gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its active assistance and involvement in the process of returning the bodies.

Special thanks to the personnel of the Central Directorate of the Central Military District of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports repatriates to designated state specialized institutions, organizes the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system.

