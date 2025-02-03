Anton Spitsyn, commander of the "Peaky Blinders" special forces group, died in the war
Anton Spitsyn, commander of the "Peaky Blinders" special forces group, died in the war

Spitsyn
Source:  online.ua

Anton Spitsyn, co-founder and commander of the "Peaky Blinders" special forces group, was killed in Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • Anton Spitsyn, a commander of the "Peaky Blinders" special forces group, tragically died at the front during Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Known as one of the best Ukrainian FPV operators, Anton Spitsyn bravely fought against Russian invaders, with volunteers praising his contributions in the battlefield.
  • The death of Anton Spitsyn is mourned as a great loss for Ukraine and the Ukrainian army, leaving behind a legacy of heroism and sacrifice.
  • His brother Alexander confirmed the tragic news and paid tribute to Anton's courage and unwavering dedication to his country.
Anton Spitsyn died at the front

His brother Alexander reported the tragic event.

Today is the darkest and hardest day of my life. Today my own brother left me. The closest and dearest person to me. It is difficult to write and remember Anton's life, but he lived a hero and died a hero... In battle, he received injuries incompatible with life, and went to heaven forever... Sleep peacefully, brother.

Volunteer Serhiy Sternenko called the deceased soldier "one of the best Ukrainian FPV operators."

"We helped Anton and his unit a lot. He probably sent hundreds of Russian invaders to hell. This is a great loss for Ukraine," the volunteer recalled.

