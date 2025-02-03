Anton Spitsyn, commander of the "Peaky Blinders" special forces group, died in the war

Anton Spitsyn, co-founder and commander of the "Peaky Blinders" special forces group, was killed in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Anton Spitsyn died at the front
His brother Alexander reported the tragic event.
Volunteer Serhiy Sternenko called the deceased soldier "one of the best Ukrainian FPV operators."
"We helped Anton and his unit a lot. He probably sent hundreds of Russian invaders to hell. This is a great loss for Ukraine," the volunteer recalled.
