Armenia supported the start of EU accession — Russia reacted

On March 26, it was officially announced that the Armenian parliament had unanimously approved the law on the start of the country's accession to the European Union. This is a fateful event for a country that has long been under Russian influence.

Armenia is ready to become a member of the EU

What is important to understand is that the bill was introduced by the "Platform of Democratic Forces." In total, this idea was supported by more than 50 thousand citizens of the country.

The adoption of the law does not mean an immediate referendum on EU membership, but, as government officials note, it is a demonstration of "political will."

This process is irreversible. The people are in favor of it," said Artak Zeynalyan, authorized representative of the "Euroreferendum" initiative group. Share

Official Brussels does not hide that Armenia's accession to the EU will require a lot of time and effort.

First of all, it is about implementing large-scale reforms on the path to membership. Moreover, the country's legislation, from the justice sector to social policy, must be brought into line with European standards.