On March 26, it was officially announced that the Armenian parliament had unanimously approved the law on the start of the country's accession to the European Union. This is a fateful event for a country that has long been under Russian influence.
Points of attention
- Armenia's EU accession process is seen as irreversible, emphasizing the nation's commitment to closer ties with the European Union.
- Russia's reaction warns of the implications of joining the EU, including the potential conflict with membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.
Armenia is ready to become a member of the EU
What is important to understand is that the bill was introduced by the "Platform of Democratic Forces." In total, this idea was supported by more than 50 thousand citizens of the country.
The adoption of the law does not mean an immediate referendum on EU membership, but, as government officials note, it is a demonstration of "political will."
Official Brussels does not hide that Armenia's accession to the EU will require a lot of time and effort.
First of all, it is about implementing large-scale reforms on the path to membership. Moreover, the country's legislation, from the justice sector to social policy, must be brought into line with European standards.
The aggressor country Russia claims that "launching the process of membership in the European Union also means launching the process of leaving the Eurasian Economic Union," warning that Armenia cannot be a member of the EU and the EAEU at the same time.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-