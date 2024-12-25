Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has officially announced that he will not participate in the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) near St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 25, where dictator Vladimir Putin will be present.

The Armenian leader said he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 23, causing him to work from home for the next two days.

On December 25, Pashinyan's test was negative, but despite this, "after consulting with colleagues, he decided that he would not participate in the informal summit of CIS leaders."

By the end of the day, I will make a decision on whether or not to participate in tomorrow's (December 26. — ed.) meeting of the Supreme Economic Council of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union. — ed.). Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister of Armenia

What is important to understand is that in recent years, official Yerevan has been doing everything possible to avoid or limit participation in integration formats that are actually under the control of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

For example, in 2023, Nikol Pashinyan did not go to the CIS summit in Kyrgyzstan "due to a number of circumstances," and in October this year, Armenia did not support two statements at a meeting of CIS foreign ministers.

What is known about the conflict between Armenia and the Russian Federation?

As mentioned earlier, relations between the countries began to deteriorate sharply 2 years ago, when official Yerevan boycotted most meetings of the CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Still maintaining its frozen status in the CSTO, the Armenian authorities in September confirmed their participation in the BRICS summit in October of this year and another CIS summit in Moscow next year.

However, Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan is analyzing the scenario of the country's withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization.