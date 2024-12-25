Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan publicly humiliated Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan publicly humiliated Putin

Pashinyan once again demonstrated his attitude towards Putin and Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has officially announced that he will not participate in the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) near St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 25, where dictator Vladimir Putin will be present.

Points of attention

  • Armenia continues to avoid participating in integration formats controlled by Putin.
  • Nikol Pashinyan analyzes the country's possible withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, emphasizing the threats to Armenia's security and sovereignty that the CSTO poses.
  • Relations between Armenia and Russia are deteriorating more and more every year.

Pashinyan once again demonstrated his attitude towards Putin and Russia

The Armenian leader said he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 23, causing him to work from home for the next two days.

On December 25, Pashinyan's test was negative, but despite this, "after consulting with colleagues, he decided that he would not participate in the informal summit of CIS leaders."

By the end of the day, I will make a decision on whether or not to participate in tomorrow's (December 26. — ed.) meeting of the Supreme Economic Council of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union. — ed.).

Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan

Prime Minister of Armenia

What is important to understand is that in recent years, official Yerevan has been doing everything possible to avoid or limit participation in integration formats that are actually under the control of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

For example, in 2023, Nikol Pashinyan did not go to the CIS summit in Kyrgyzstan "due to a number of circumstances," and in October this year, Armenia did not support two statements at a meeting of CIS foreign ministers.

Photo: screenshot

What is known about the conflict between Armenia and the Russian Federation?

As mentioned earlier, relations between the countries began to deteriorate sharply 2 years ago, when official Yerevan boycotted most meetings of the CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Still maintaining its frozen status in the CSTO, the Armenian authorities in September confirmed their participation in the BRICS summit in October of this year and another CIS summit in Moscow next year.

However, Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan is analyzing the scenario of the country's withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"We have frozen our membership in the CSTO not only because the CSTO is not fulfilling its security obligations towards Armenia, but also because, in our opinion, the CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, its future existence, sovereignty, and statehood," Pashinyan recently stated.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Armenia can leave CSTO if it takes active action, Nemesis Group fighter forecasts
Armenia can leave CSTO if it takes active action, Nemesis Group fighter forecasts
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Armenia plans to conduct joint military drills with US
Army of Armenia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
At all levels. Armenia threw a new challenge to Putin
Nikol Pashinyan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?