At night, the Russian Federation attacked the port "Pivdennyi" in the Odessa region — what are the consequences?

On the night of December 22, the Russians struck again at the port and energy infrastructure of the Odessa region. One of the targets was the port "Pivdennyi", where containers with flour and oil caught fire.

Russian attack on the port of Yuzhny: what is known

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

The enemy does not stop striking the Odessa region. Russia is trying to destroy maritime logistics, launching systematic attacks on port and energy infrastructure. This night, ports and energy facilities are under attack again. Oleksiy Kuleba Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine

According to Kuleba, a fire broke out in the port of Pivdennyi as a result of an enemy strike. About 30 containers with flour and vegetable oil caught fire.

Currently, port employees, together with specialized services, are working on site, and the consequences of the shelling are being eliminated.

In addition, due to damage to energy infrastructure facilities, more than 120 thousand subscribers in the Odessa region are left without electricity.