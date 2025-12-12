Russia attacked the port of Odessa with ballistic missiles — a foreign ship is on fire
Ukraine
Source:  Public

A ship caught fire in Odessa on the afternoon of December 12 after the sounds of explosions. Earlier, the Air Force had warned of Russian ballistic missiles flying towards the city.

  • A Russian ballistic missile attack caused a fire on a foreign ship in the port of Odessa.
  • The Air Force warned the townspeople about the threat of missile attack and pointed out two high-speed targets in the Black Sea direction.

Foreign ship burns in Odessa port after being hit by Russian ballistic missile

According to preliminary data, one person was injured. Information about a possible leak or air pollution with chemicals is not recorded.

The ship caught fire during an air raid that lasted from 3:21 p.m. to 4:22 p.m. During this period, at least four explosions were heard in Odessa.

The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the south, and then of two high-speed targets on Chornomorsk.

A video of a burning ship is being posted on social media. It is likely a Turkish ship.

