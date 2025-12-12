Russia attacked the port of Odessa with ballistic missiles — a foreign ship is on fire

A ship caught fire in Odessa on the afternoon of December 12 after the sounds of explosions. Earlier, the Air Force had warned of Russian ballistic missiles flying towards the city.

Foreign ship burns in Odessa port after being hit by Russian ballistic missile

According to preliminary data, one person was injured. Information about a possible leak or air pollution with chemicals is not recorded.

The ship caught fire during an air raid that lasted from 3:21 p.m. to 4:22 p.m. During this period, at least four explosions were heard in Odessa.

The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the south, and then of two high-speed targets on Chornomorsk.

A video of a burning ship is being posted on social media. It is likely a Turkish ship.