Russia launched drone strikes on Odessa — there are casualties

In Odessa, 7 people were injured as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones.
Points of attention
- Russia conducted a drone attack on Odessa, resulting in 7 people being injured, with one person hospitalized.
- The attack caused damage to civilian and energy infrastructure in the city.
- Fires that broke out after the drone strike were promptly extinguished by rescuers, and shelters were provided for affected residents.
Russia attacked Odessa with drones: there are casualties
According to the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper, on the night of December 4, Odesa again came under intense attack by enemy drones.
Air defense units managed to destroy most of the air targets, but damage was recorded to civilian and energy infrastructure.
As a result of falling debris and the blast wave, the doors and windows of seven apartment buildings and an administrative building, as well as cars, were damaged.
The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by rescuers. Evacuation points have been set up for residents of damaged buildings.
Later it became known that the number of victims had increased.
According to updated data, 7 people were injured as a result of the night attack by drones on Odessa. As of now, one person remains in hospital. The other victims were provided with medical assistance without hospitalization.
