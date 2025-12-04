Russia launched drone strikes on Odessa — there are casualties

In Odessa, 7 people were injured as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones.

Russia attacked Odessa with drones: there are casualties

According to the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper, on the night of December 4, Odesa again came under intense attack by enemy drones.

Air defense units managed to destroy most of the air targets, but damage was recorded to civilian and energy infrastructure.

As a result of falling debris and the blast wave, the doors and windows of seven apartment buildings and an administrative building, as well as cars, were damaged.

Six people were initially injured, two of whom were rescued from blocked apartments. Another 33 people, including six children, were provided with psychological assistance. Share

Fire after Russian drone attack on Odessa

The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by rescuers. Evacuation points have been set up for residents of damaged buildings.

Later it became known that the number of victims had increased.