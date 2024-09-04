At the South Ukrainian NPP, an accident occurred at one of the units — what is known

At the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant, one of the units failed. Because of this, it will probably start to be repaired.

What is known about the accident at the South Ukrainian NPP

As Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, reported, the power unit reduced output by 600 MW. Because of this, it will probably start to be repaired next week.

The expert also believes that if the units fail in winter, the country will find itself in an extremely difficult situation.

The South Ukrainian nuclear power plant is located in the steppe zone on the left bank of the South Bug River, not far from Yuzhnoukrainskaya. The station has three power units. Type of reactors — VVER-1000. The generating capacity is 3000 MW.

Two Ukrainian nuclear power plants were suspended during a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on August 26

According to the note of the Ukrainian mission at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as a result of the shelling of the Russian Federation in Ukraine on August 26:

three out of four power units of the Rivne nuclear power plant were disconnected from the network;

The Southern Ukrainian NPP was forced to reduce its capacity. Due to fluctuations in the national power system, power unit No. 3 was disconnected from the network.