Two Ukrainian nuclear power plants were suspended during a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on August 26

During the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26, four NPP power units were temporarily disconnected from the network.

During the last massive strike of the Russian Federation, 4 nuclear units were disconnected from the grid

According to the note of the Ukrainian mission at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as a result of the shelling of the Russian Federation in Ukraine on August 26:

three out of four power units of the Rivne nuclear power plant were disconnected from the grid;

The South Ukrainian NPP was forced to reduce its capacity. Due to fluctuations in the national power system, power unit No. 3 was disconnected from the network.

The Russian Federation continues to purposefully attack the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, with the intention of disrupting the country's nuclear power plants, which provide the majority of electricity in Ukraine... Russian attacks pose a significant risk to the stable operation of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and the safety of millions of people , the note says . Share

What is known about the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 26

On the night of August 26, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, in particular on the fuel and energy sector of the state, using various types of air-, land- and sea-based missiles.

In total, the radio engineering forces of the Air Force detected and escorted 236 means of air attack of the enemy: 127 missiles and 109 attack UAVs:

3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan and Lipetsk regions - Russian Federation;

6 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk, Voronezh regions - Russian Federation. and from Crimea;

77 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Volgograd region and the Caspian Sea region;

28 Kalibr cruise missiles from surface/underwater carriers in the eastern part of the Black Sea;

3 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Voronezh region. - Russian Federation;

10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from Su-57, Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of the Belgorod region. and from the Mariupol district;

109 strike UAVs "Shahed-131/136" - launch areas Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeisk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.

In total, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 201 air targets were shot down — 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs:

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile;

1 Kh-22 cruise missile;

99 cruise missiles Kh-101, Kalibr, guided air missiles Kh-59/69;

99 attack UAVs "Shahed-131/136".