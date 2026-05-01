Attack by Russian Shahids on Ternopil — 10 injured, infrastructure damaged
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Ukraine
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Attack by Russian Shahids on Ternopil — 10 injured, infrastructure damaged

Ternopil
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the afternoon of May 1, Ternopil was massively attacked by Russian suicide bombers. It is currently known that infrastructure and industrial enterprises were destroyed. 10 citizens were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian suicide bombers carried out a devastating attack on Ternopil, causing destruction to infrastructure and injuring 10 citizens.
  • The injured individuals, some in serious condition, are receiving medical assistance following the assault.

Russia attacked Ternopil: there are casualties

There are hits on industrial and infrastructure facilities in Ternopil.

The relevant services are working on the scene. At the moment, 10 injured people are known, among them one is in serious condition. There is no information about the dead. The injured are being provided with medical assistance.

There is a partial lack of electricity in some microdistricts of the city. Repair crews are working on restoring it.

Approximately 60 UAVs were launched over the city in an hour. According to preliminary information, debris was recorded falling in Ternopil, and a fire also broke out. Thick smoke is rising over the city.

There are reports of casualties, the number is still unknown. Part of Ternopil was left without electricity.

Residents are urged not to approach downed or damaged drones – they may contain explosives.

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