Attack by Russian Shahids on Ternopil — 10 injured, infrastructure damaged

On the afternoon of May 1, Ternopil was massively attacked by Russian suicide bombers. It is currently known that infrastructure and industrial enterprises were destroyed. 10 citizens were injured.

Russia attacked Ternopil: there are casualties

There are hits on industrial and infrastructure facilities in Ternopil.

The relevant services are working on the scene. At the moment, 10 injured people are known, among them one is in serious condition. There is no information about the dead. The injured are being provided with medical assistance. Share

There is a partial lack of electricity in some microdistricts of the city. Repair crews are working on restoring it.

Approximately 60 UAVs were launched over the city in an hour. According to preliminary information, debris was recorded falling in Ternopil, and a fire also broke out. Thick smoke is rising over the city.

There are reports of casualties, the number is still unknown. Part of Ternopil was left without electricity.