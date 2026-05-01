Attack by Russian Shahids on Ternopil — 10 injured, infrastructure damaged

On the afternoon of May 1, Ternopil was massively attacked by Russian suicide bombers. It is currently known that infrastructure and industrial enterprises were destroyed. 10 citizens were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian suicide bombers carried out a devastating attack on Ternopil, causing destruction to infrastructure and injuring 10 citizens.
- The injured individuals, some in serious condition, are receiving medical assistance following the assault.
Russia attacked Ternopil: there are casualties
There are hits on industrial and infrastructure facilities in Ternopil.
There is a partial lack of electricity in some microdistricts of the city. Repair crews are working on restoring it.
Approximately 60 UAVs were launched over the city in an hour. According to preliminary information, debris was recorded falling in Ternopil, and a fire also broke out. Thick smoke is rising over the city.
There are reports of casualties, the number is still unknown. Part of Ternopil was left without electricity.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-