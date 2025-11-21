Attackers committed another provocation on the railway in Poland
railway in Poland
Читати українською
Source:  RMF 24

In western Poland, during repair work on the track, blank cartridges attached to the rail were discovered.

Points of attention

  • A provocation on a railway in Poland involved attackers attaching blank cartridges to the track during repair work, raising concerns for security.
  • Polish police are investigating multiple motives for the incident, including testing the reaction of security services and potential links to recent sabotage on the railway.
  • Perpetrators of such acts could face severe penalties, such as imprisonment for up to eight years, under Polish law.

Another attempted terrorist attack on a railway in Poland

The Polish police insist that this is another provocation aimed at checking and reacting to the Polish special services.

Two blank cartridges attached to the rail with wire were discovered on November 21 during repair work on the track near the city of Ostrów Wielkopolski in the west of the country.

Local police said an investigation team is working at the scene, trying to identify the perpetrator.

The police are considering several versions. According to one of them, this is a "stupid joke" in the context of the recent sabotage on the railway, which took place last weekend in Poland. On the other hand, the version of a possible provocation is being taken into account, which aims to check the manner and timing of the reaction of the Polish services to similar incidents. Regardless of the motives for such actions, the attacker could even face up to eight years in prison.

As the agency reported, the section of the Warsaw-Lublin railway, on which sabotage was committed last weekend, is of strategic importance for the supply of aid to Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in the Polish Sejm that recent events in Poland show that Russia has crossed a "critical line" and moved to a new stage of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country. According to him, Warsaw should be with Ukraine without any "buts."

