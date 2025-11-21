Attackers committed another provocation on the railway in Poland

In western Poland, during repair work on the track, blank cartridges attached to the rail were discovered.
Another attempted terrorist attack on a railway in Poland
The Polish police insist that this is another provocation aimed at checking and reacting to the Polish special services.
Local police said an investigation team is working at the scene, trying to identify the perpetrator.
The police are considering several versions. According to one of them, this is a "stupid joke" in the context of the recent sabotage on the railway, which took place last weekend in Poland. On the other hand, the version of a possible provocation is being taken into account, which aims to check the manner and timing of the reaction of the Polish services to similar incidents. Regardless of the motives for such actions, the attacker could even face up to eight years in prison.
As the agency reported, the section of the Warsaw-Lublin railway, on which sabotage was committed last weekend, is of strategic importance for the supply of aid to Ukraine.
