Azerbaijan makes tough demands on Russia amid plane crash investigation

Official Baku is demanding that Moscow close the "Russian House" in the country's capital, which is a representative office of "Rossotrudnichestvo." This is another reaction from Azerbaijan to Russia's downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight.

As journalists managed to find out, Azerbaijani diplomats sent the Kremlin an official note regarding the termination of the activities of the "Russian House" — this happened back on February 3.

The Russian Information and Cultural Center "Russian House", which is a representative office of "Rossotrudnichestvo" in Azerbaijan, is not registered as a legal entity, — Foreign Ministry representative Ayhan Hajizadeh made a statement on this matter. Share

The team of the country's leader Ilham Aliyev called this a serious violation of Azerbaijani law. Official Baku is now expecting the Kremlin to take appropriate steps.

What is important to understand is that the government-controlled television channel Baku.tv recently published a critical report on the activities of the "Russian House", during which its employees were de facto accused of unfriendly and espionage activities.

Azerbaijan's attitude towards Russia deteriorated significantly after Moscow's reaction to the incident of the shooting down of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight from Baku to Grozny.