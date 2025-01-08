There is no other way out. Azerbaijan challenges Armenia

Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev has begun claiming that his country neighbors a "fascist state," referring to Armenia. The president has even added that he considers it "a source of threat to the region."

Aliyev began publicly threatening Armenia

According to the Azerbaijani president, Armenia "is in fact a source of threat to the region," and an independent Armenian state "is essentially a fascist state."

Ilham Aliyev also began to claim that it had been "run by carriers of fascist ideology for almost 30 years."

Therefore, fascism must be destroyed. Either the leadership of Armenia or we will destroy it. We have no other way out. Ilham Aliyev President of Azerbaijan

What is important to understand is that the loud and unexpected statement of the Azerbaijani leader de facto marked a new wave of escalation in relations between official Baku and Yerevan.

The Armenian authorities have not yet responded to Ilham Aliyev's threats.

What is known about the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Back in August 2024, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reported that Yerevan had invited Baku to sign the already agreed parts of the draft peace treaty.

According to the politician, his team sent a new proposal to Azerbaijan as soon as it was ready.

Nikol Pashinyan also added that in the latest draft of the peace treaty, 13 of the 17 articles are fully agreed upon, and in three more articles the vocabulary is mostly agreed upon.

The essence of our proposal is this: we take all the agreed articles and wording and sign it as a peace treaty. We believe this is possible, since they enshrine all the fundamental principles of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister of Armenia

According to him, Yerevan proposes to continue discussing issues that will not be covered by the agreement.