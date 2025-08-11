Azerbaijan provided $2 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

By decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the state allocates $2 million for the purchase of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
- Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev allocates $2 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, showcasing solidarity and support between the two countries.
- Azerbaijan and Ukraine have established a strategic partnership, particularly in the energy sector, solidified through bilateral agreements and declarations.
- Amid Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Azerbaijan may consider lifting the embargo on arms supplies to Ukraine to further assist in the crisis.
Ukraine will receive humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan
This is stated on the website of the President of Azerbaijan.
It is noted that the funds will be provided to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, which will purchase domestic electrical equipment for supply to Ukraine.
The Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine have concluded relevant bilateral agreements on the basis of friendship and partnership, in particular the "Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine" dated March 16, 2000, the Declaration on Friendship and Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine dated May 22, 2008, and the joint statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the President of Ukraine dated January 14, 2022, the "Joint Declaration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the President of Ukraine" dated January 14, 2022.
Azerbaijan may consider lifting the embargo on arms supplies to Ukraine if Russia continues to attack Ukraine's gas infrastructure, through which Azerbaijani gas passes, insiders note.
