Ukraine will import gas from Azerbaijan via the Trans-Balkan route for the first time
Economics
Azerbaijan
Source:  Naftogaz of Ukraine

Naftogaz Group has signed its first agreement to purchase Azerbaijani gas. Its supply is carried out via Bulgaria and Romania.

Points of attention

  • Naftogaz Group signs its first agreement to purchase Azerbaijani gas, marking a significant milestone in Ukraine's energy strategy.
  • The Trans-Balkan route will facilitate the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine through Bulgaria and Romania, contributing to the diversification of gas supply sources.
  • Increased guaranteed capacity for gas imports between Poland and Ukraine demonstrates efforts to boost energy security and resilience.

This was reported by the press service of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The group has signed its first agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine to import gas to Azerbaijan. Its deliveries will be carried out via the Trans-Balkan route: through Bulgaria, Romania and to the Ukrainian border.

"This is a small but strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine's energy security," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz.

Previously, the gas transmission system operators of Poland and Ukraine agreed on a temporary increase in the guaranteed capacity for gas imports to Ukraine — from 6.4 to 12.4 million cubic meters per day.

