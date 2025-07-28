Ukraine will import gas from Azerbaijan via the Trans-Balkan route for the first time

Naftogaz Group has signed its first agreement to purchase Azerbaijani gas. Its supply is carried out via Bulgaria and Romania.

Ukraine will import gas from Azerbaijan for the first time

This was reported by the press service of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The group has signed its first agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine to import gas to Azerbaijan. Its deliveries will be carried out via the Trans-Balkan route: through Bulgaria, Romania and to the Ukrainian border.

"This is a small but strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine's energy security," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz. Share

Previously, the gas transmission system operators of Poland and Ukraine agreed on a temporary increase in the guaranteed capacity for gas imports to Ukraine — from 6.4 to 12.4 million cubic meters per day.