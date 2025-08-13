Azerbaijan sent the first batch of humanitarian cargo with electrical equipment to Ukraine

The Republic of Azerbaijan has sent the first batch of another humanitarian cargo, consisting of electrical equipment, to Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive humanitarian cargo from Azerbaijan

This was reported by the Azerbaijani news agency "Azertaj" with reference to the spokesman for the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jahid Mikayilov.

The cargo was sent from the territory of the Sumgait Technological Park. The first batch of equipment was sent in a convoy of 10 trucks. The humanitarian cargo included about 90 thousand meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 25 generators and 7 sets of transformers, intended to support the restoration of stable electricity supply in the regions affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The next batch is planned to be sent in the coming days. The assistance was organized based on requests from the Ukrainian side, and its total cost is $2 million.

Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid related to electricity supply to Ukraine.

It is claimed that the total amount of humanitarian assistance provided by this country to Ukraine during the war, including assistance in recovery and reconstruction, has already exceeded $44 million.