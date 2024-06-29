As a result of a successful counterattack, the fighters of the 12th special forces brigade of the “Azov” State University repelled the invaders of the criminal army of the Russian Federation from Terni and Yampolivka in Donetsk region.

What is known about the successes of the "Azov" fighters in the Terni region

As a result of the successful operation carried out by the 12th special purpose brigade "Azov", the 95th separate amphibious assault brigade and related units, the Defense Forces repelled the enemy from Terni and Yampolivka and secured themselves in the vacated positions, - says the message of the special brigade of the NSU "Azov" ".

It is noted that the units of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the area of Terniv and Yampolivka suffered heavy losses.

Dozens of enemy vehicles and hundreds of Russian invaders were destroyed.

"Azov" showed a video of newly recaptured positions near Terni, where the Russian military is storming the lost trenches, acting chaotically and without any plan.

In particular, in the footage recorded on the action camera of a soldier of the 12th special purpose brigade "Azov", the liquidation of the occupier on the approaches to the positions recently recaptured by the Defense Forces.

What is known about other successes of the Armed Forces at the front

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian military advanced in the center of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region as a result of successful counterattacks.

The commander of the unmanned battalion operating in the Kharkiv region announced the advance of the Ukrainian military.

According to him, the situation in the area of hostilities in Kharkiv Oblast has stabilized.

The Russian Federation uses poorly equipped assault units and regular troops in this direction.

The occupiers are quickly replenishing their losses in the area. In addition, the Russians are trying to remotely mine the territory in this direction.

The ISW also evaluated the information about the probable loss of almost the entire 83rd Airborne Brigade in the Kharkiv region by the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

According to analysts, this statement has no confirmation and is obviously exaggerated.