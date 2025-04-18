"Azov" is headed by a new commander — what is known about him

Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan “Pugach” Grishenkov has become the new commander of the 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” of the National Guard of Ukraine. What is important to understand is that he is a professional military man with almost ten years of experience serving in “Azov”.

Who is Grishenkov?

He replaced Denis "Radis" Prokopenko in this position, who now heads the 1st Army Corps of the Azov National Guard.

It is worth noting that Bohdan Grishenkov joined the brigade almost 10 years ago.

“Pugach” was able to go from an ordinary soldier to a company commander, chief of staff, and battalion commander.

The new brigade commander takes over the brigade at the moment of its greatest development. He will do everything possible for the effective work of the unit in cooperation with other brigades of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard," the brigade's press service emphasized.

It is also worth noting that Bohdan Grishenkov was born on October 20, 1993 in Slavyansk.

In June 2015, Bohdan began serving in the then separate special forces unit "Azov." Five years later, he led one of the units.

After February 24, 2022, "Pugach" participated in the defense of Mariupol, and on May 10, 2022, he received a bullet wound in the battle at Azovstal.

On May 20, Bohdan Grishenkov, together with the brigade's high command, left the plant and were captured by the Russian army.

The man was in the Olenivka colony during the Russian terrorist attack on July 29, 2022, but he managed to survive.

On September 21, 2022, "Pugach" was released from captivity and returned to service in "Azov".