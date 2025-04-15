"Redis" announced the creation of the 1st building of the Azov National University — video

The creation of the First Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” was officially announced on April 15. Its commander, Colonel Denys “Redis” Prokopenko, has already addressed the commanders of the brigades that are part of the corps.

What is known about the changes at NGU

As part of the reform of the management of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, a new operational-tactical formation was created within the NGU on the basis of the 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov”.

The 1st Corps “Azov” included:

1st Presidential Operational Brigade "Bureva";

12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov";

14th Operational Brigade "Chervona Kalina";

15th Operational Brigade "Kara-Dag";

the newly created 20th operational brigade "Lyubart".

Against the backdrop of this event, the commander of the 1st Corps of the Azov Naval Forces, Colonel Denis "Redis" Prokopenko, has already addressed the commanders of the brigades that were part of the corps.

What is important to understand is that two corps were created in the National Guard at once.

The second corps was created on the basis of the 13th operational brigade of the Charter National Guard.

It will be led by Igor Obolensky (Cornet).