Azov will repel Russian attacks in the Dobropil direction
Source:  AZOV

On December 30, it was officially announced that the 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” occupied the defense strip in the Dobropil direction.

Points of attention

  • Since the beginning of the day, there have been a total of 63 combat clashes along the front line, with attacks launched by Russian forces in various regions.
  • Stay updated for more news on the direction, details on destroyed occupiers, their equipment, and weapons. Join in supporting Azov's efforts against the Russian Armed Forces.

Azov will repel Russian attacks in the Dobropil direction

According to Ukrainian soldiers, units of the brigade are already carrying out combat missions in the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard and are actively destroying Russian invaders.

In addition, it is emphasized that counter-sabotage, strike and search operations, as well as strengthening of the defense line in the direction, are being carried out in cooperation with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Azov brigade will significantly strengthen the firepower and capabilities of the corps to search for and eliminate the forces of the Russian Armed Forces. More news about the direction, more destroyed occupiers, their equipment and weapons — in the following publications. Follow the publications and support Azov, — the official statement says.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 63.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Bleshnya, Yasna Polyana, Yanzhulivka, Kostobobriv in the Chernihiv region; Rogizne, Volfyne, Gudove, Iskryskivshchyna, Bobylivka, Styagaylivka in the Sumy region.

