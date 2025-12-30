"Azov" occupied a defensive zone in the Dobropil direction

On December 30, it was officially announced that the 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” occupied the defense strip in the Dobropil direction.

Azov will repel Russian attacks in the Dobropil direction

According to Ukrainian soldiers, units of the brigade are already carrying out combat missions in the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard and are actively destroying Russian invaders.

In addition, it is emphasized that counter-sabotage, strike and search operations, as well as strengthening of the defense line in the direction, are being carried out in cooperation with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Azov brigade will significantly strengthen the firepower and capabilities of the corps to search for and eliminate the forces of the Russian Armed Forces. More news about the direction, more destroyed occupiers, their equipment and weapons — in the following publications. Follow the publications and support Azov, — the official statement says. Share

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 63.