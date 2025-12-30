On December 30, it was officially announced that the 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” occupied the defense strip in the Dobropil direction.
- Since the beginning of the day, there have been a total of 63 combat clashes along the front line, with attacks launched by Russian forces in various regions.
- Stay updated for more news on the direction, details on destroyed occupiers, their equipment, and weapons. Join in supporting Azov's efforts against the Russian Armed Forces.
Azov will repel Russian attacks in the Dobropil direction
According to Ukrainian soldiers, units of the brigade are already carrying out combat missions in the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard and are actively destroying Russian invaders.
In addition, it is emphasized that counter-sabotage, strike and search operations, as well as strengthening of the defense line in the direction, are being carried out in cooperation with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 63.
