Baltic countries strongly condemn attempts to force Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia
Politics
Читати українською
The Baltic countries have reacted harshly to attempts to force Ukraine to cede territory, emphasizing their unwavering support for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

  • The Baltic countries stand firmly against any pressure on Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
  • Latvia and Estonia's Foreign Ministers stress the significance of peace based on international law and express their support for Ukraine's sovereignty.
  • Estonia and Latvia emphasize the necessity of a just and lasting peace that upholds Ukraine's borders as defined by international law, rejecting any rewards for aggression by Russia.

Estonia and Latvia supported Ukraine's sovereignty

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stated that a just, lasting, and dignified peace is what everyone, especially Ukrainians, aspire to.

According to her, this peace must be based on support for Ukraine's sovereignty and its borders, as defined by international law.

Russia cannot be rewarded for aggression.

In turn, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized the importance of the country's unwavering position on the side of Ukraine.

He warned against the consequences of any attempts to change borders by force, as this undermines the security of all states.

If nations can be forced to live under the dictates of a larger neighbor, no country will be free. Sovereignty and territorial integrity are cornerstones of global stability.

He also promised that Ukraine can count on Estonia's unwavering support in achieving a just and lasting peace.

The Baltic countries unanimously declare that they will not accept any attempts to force Ukraine to make concessions that undermine its sovereignty.

Recall that US President Donald Trump has admitted the idea of a territorial exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will not give up its territories to Russian occupiers.

