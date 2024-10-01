Battle for Ugledar. The Russian occupiers broke through almost to the center of the city

As of the evening of October 1, fighting continues between Ukrainian defenders and Russian soldiers for Vugledar, located in the Donetsk region. The Russian invaders are almost in the center of the settlement.
Points of attention
- The situation in Vugledar has deteriorated significantly, but Ukrainian soldiers are still resisting the invaders.
- Vadym Filashkin reported that 107 residents remained in the city.
- Ukrainian Army General Mykola Malomuzh considers the strategy of striking from the enemy's flanks to destroy the Russian occupiers in Vugledar.
What is happening in Ugledar
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the development of events in the city.
He officially confirmed that fighting is taking place directly in Ugledar, the situation is extremely difficult.
In addition, it is emphasized that currently 107 residents remain there, and it is very difficult for them to deliver humanitarian aid.
According to him, it was possible to take all the children out of the city.
It is important to understand that the Russian invaders entered the city on October 1. They broke into Vugledar from the west and south
How events can develop in Ugledar
General of the Army of Ukraine Mykola Malomuzh recently shared his forecast.
According to him, the exit of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the surrounded city is really possible.
However, even in this case, Ukrainian soldiers will take up defensive positions in the new defense sectors behind Vugledar and will continue to destroy the Russian invaders there.
What is important to understand is the second scenario.
