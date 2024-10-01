Battle for Ugledar. The Russian occupiers broke through almost to the center of the city
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

As of the evening of October 1, fighting continues between Ukrainian defenders and Russian soldiers for Vugledar, located in the Donetsk region. The Russian invaders are almost in the center of the settlement.

Points of attention

  • The situation in Vugledar has deteriorated significantly, but Ukrainian soldiers are still resisting the invaders.
  • Vadym Filashkin reported that 107 residents remained in the city.
  • Ukrainian Army General Mykola Malomuzh considers the strategy of striking from the enemy's flanks to destroy the Russian occupiers in Vugledar.

What is happening in Ugledar

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the development of events in the city.

He officially confirmed that fighting is taking place directly in Ugledar, the situation is extremely difficult.

In addition, it is emphasized that currently 107 residents remain there, and it is very difficult for them to deliver humanitarian aid.

Already now, the enemy is almost in the center of the city, and therefore it is very difficult for the authorities and police units to get to these people who remained in the city, — said Vadym Filashkin.

According to him, it was possible to take all the children out of the city.

It is important to understand that the Russian invaders entered the city on October 1. They broke into Vugledar from the west and south

Today, the bastards publish not only the shelling of the central part of the city, where the Defense Forces continue to resist, but also the movement of their infantry in the city and in the middle of high-rise buildings. In the western part of the city, the Russians hung up their rags, writes the DeepState monitoring project.

Photo: DeepState

How events can develop in Ugledar

General of the Army of Ukraine Mykola Malomuzh recently shared his forecast.

The first and main thing that the command considers is to strike from the flanks of the enemy, who enters from different sides of Ugledar. This can very effectively devalue his perspective. This is the format that will ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine unlock the possibilities of the enemy's actions, the encirclement of Ugledar, the general explained.

According to him, the exit of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the surrounded city is really possible.

However, even in this case, Ukrainian soldiers will take up defensive positions in the new defense sectors behind Vugledar and will continue to destroy the Russian invaders there.

What is important to understand is the second scenario.

