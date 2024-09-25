Battle for Ugledar. British intelligence described the situation in Donetsk region
UK Ministry of Defence
The situation in Donetsk region is worsening
According to British intelligence, the Russian invaders have approached Vugledar from three sides and will continue active offensive actions around the city. In addition, the enemy is actively pressuring Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

Points of attention

  • British intelligence disclosed the details of the situation around Ugledar.
  • The Russian invaders continue active offensive actions around the city, as well as pressuring other settlements in the region.
  • Russia has not yet concentrated most of its forces in one place, so it will be difficult for it to achieve a breakthrough.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain indicates that the Russian army was able to advance around Ugledar.

As of September 25, the Russian occupiers "with a high probability" approached the city from three sides and are fighting for the suburbs, which they have repeatedly tried to capture since 2022.

Russian forces are likely to continue the pressure on this well-defended part of the front during the next week, British intelligence predicted.

In addition, it is emphasized that the eastern part of Toretsk and the direction south of Pokrovsk remain the other centers of offensive actions of the Russian invaders.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, the enemy's advance around the Temporal Ravine remains slow at present.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army is attacking simultaneously in several directions in order to stretch Ukrainian forces.

But it also prevents Russia from concentrating its forces in one place to achieve a greater effect, says the report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

What is known about the situation at the front on September 24-25

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 154 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders were recorded during the past 24 hours.

On September 24, the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with three missile strikes using six missiles, as well as 75 airstrikes, including dropping 123 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, the Russian army carried out almost 5,000 attacks, 178 of them from rocket salvo systems, and engaged about 1,700 kamikaze drones for destruction.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two enemy control points, 20 personnel concentration areas, three air defense systems and one enemy artillery system.

