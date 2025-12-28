The spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladislav Voloshyn, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders are currently doing everything possible to capture Hulyaipol in the Zaporizhia region. The Russian army is traditionally not worried about losing a huge number of personnel in the battles for the city.

The Russian army loses the battle for Gulyaipole, but does not retreat

According to Vladyslav Voloshyn, as of today, the most difficult situation is near Hulyaipol and in the Hulyaipol direction in general.

Moreover, the number of enemy assaults in the Oleksandrivka direction also increased.

As for Hulyaipol directly, fierce fighting is still ongoing there.

Russian invaders try to infiltrate, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces stop and destroy the Russian soldiers.

What is important to understand is that on December 27 alone, Russian troops on this section of the front lost almost 400 men.