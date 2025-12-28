Battle of Gulyaipole. The Russian army suffers colossal losses
The Russian army loses the battle for Gulyaipole, but does not retreat
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladislav Voloshyn, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders are currently doing everything possible to capture Hulyaipol in the Zaporizhia region. The Russian army is traditionally not worried about losing a huge number of personnel in the battles for the city.

  • Vladislav Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, highlights the critical situation near Hulyaipol and the increased enemy assaults in the region.
  • Despite facing record losses, the Russian army continues to push for capturing Hulyaipole by bringing in reinforcements and units from other directions, like Verbovoye.

According to Vladyslav Voloshyn, as of today, the most difficult situation is near Hulyaipol and in the Hulyaipol direction in general.

Moreover, the number of enemy assaults in the Oleksandrivka direction also increased.

As for Hulyaipol directly, fierce fighting is still ongoing there.

Russian invaders try to infiltrate, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces stop and destroy the Russian soldiers.

What is important to understand is that on December 27 alone, Russian troops on this section of the front lost almost 400 men.

This is one of the record indicators of their losses, but despite this, the enemy continues to conduct assault operations, conduct infiltration attempts, try to bring their reinforcement groups to Hulyaipole, pull up reserves, and even from some other directions, for example, from Verbovoye, they withdraw their units from there and try to bring them to Hulyaipole in order to gain certain positions, — explained Vladislav Voloshyn.

