Many things can be resolved before the New Year — Zelensky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Many things can be resolved before the New Year — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy again addressed the world
Читати українською

On December 28, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that right now is one of the most active diplomatic days of the year. According to the president, much can be decided before the New Year, but it also depends on the decisions of Kyiv's allies.

Points of attention

  • The importance of supplying missiles for air defense to Ukraine as a crucial step in ending the war and ensuring security is emphasized by President Zelenskyy.
  • Allies are urged to use all forms of political pressure to combat the aggression against peaceful Ukrainians and work towards ending the conflict.

Zelenskyy again addressed the world

According to the head of state, over the past week, Russian invaders have launched over 2,100 strike drones, about 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types into Ukraine.

Everything is against our people, against life and everything that ensures its normality — first of all, against our energy infrastructure. Our repair crews, energy specialists, and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working literally 24/7 to protect life and restore energy supply.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state called on the allies not to weaken, but rather to strengthen, sanctions against Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands that all forms of political pressure be used for aggression against peaceful Ukrainians.

The process of supplying missiles for air defense to Ukraine remains extremely important.

It is important that we all finalize the formats of steps that will end this war and guarantee security. These are the steps we will discuss with our partners today. Thank you to everyone who is helping.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers liberated most of Kupyansk
The situation in Kupyansk — the latest details
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in Russia. Syzran Oil Refinery and other enemy facilities hit
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SBS and SSO eliminated more than 120 Russian GRU special forces in one night
Forces of unmanned systems
Ukrainian soldiers inflicted colossal losses on the Russian GRU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?