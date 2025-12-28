Many things can be resolved before the New Year — Zelensky

On December 28, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that right now is one of the most active diplomatic days of the year. According to the president, much can be decided before the New Year, but it also depends on the decisions of Kyiv's allies.
Points of attention
- The importance of supplying missiles for air defense to Ukraine as a crucial step in ending the war and ensuring security is emphasized by President Zelenskyy.
- Allies are urged to use all forms of political pressure to combat the aggression against peaceful Ukrainians and work towards ending the conflict.
Zelenskyy again addressed the world
According to the head of state, over the past week, Russian invaders have launched over 2,100 strike drones, about 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types into Ukraine.
Against this background, the head of state called on the allies not to weaken, but rather to strengthen, sanctions against Russia.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands that all forms of political pressure be used for aggression against peaceful Ukrainians.
The process of supplying missiles for air defense to Ukraine remains extremely important.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-