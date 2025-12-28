Many things can be resolved before the New Year — Zelensky

On December 28, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that right now is one of the most active diplomatic days of the year. According to the president, much can be decided before the New Year, but it also depends on the decisions of Kyiv's allies.

Zelenskyy again addressed the world

According to the head of state, over the past week, Russian invaders have launched over 2,100 strike drones, about 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types into Ukraine.

Everything is against our people, against life and everything that ensures its normality — first of all, against our energy infrastructure. Our repair crews, energy specialists, and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working literally 24/7 to protect life and restore energy supply. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state called on the allies not to weaken, but rather to strengthen, sanctions against Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands that all forms of political pressure be used for aggression against peaceful Ukrainians.

The process of supplying missiles for air defense to Ukraine remains extremely important.