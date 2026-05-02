Belarus demonstrates "specific activity" on the border with Ukraine

On May 2, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the day before, quite specific activity had been recorded on the border between Ukraine and Belarus - from the Belarusian side.
Points of attention
- Belarus being dragged into a war against Ukraine raises tensions, with Zelensky warning against any provocative actions from the Belarusian side.
- Expectations for significant outcomes from upcoming talks in May to address the escalating situation between Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia.
Zelenskyy warned that Belarus is already resorting to suspicious activity
Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of state made it clear that Ukraine will do everything possible to protect its people and sovereignty.
Thus, the Ukrainian leader sent a clear signal to the Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenka.
In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he and his team are already working on new sanctions decisions.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about several sanctions packages at once.
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- Додати до обраного
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