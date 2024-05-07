Belarus to inspect nuclear weapons carriers

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus announced plans to inspect non-strategic nuclear weapons after a similar statement by Russia.
What did the Minister of Defenсe of Belarus say
The head of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, made the following comment:
Nuclear exercises in Russia: what is known
The day before, on 6 May, the Russian Ministry of Defence also announced an exercise ‘to improve the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to perform combat missions’.
According to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, the likely purpose of these demonstration exercises is to intimidate Western countries in response to recent statements by some of their leaders about the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine to help defend the territory from Russian occupiers.
