Belarus to inspect nuclear weapons carriers

“Today, we received an order from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus to conduct an unannounced inspection of the forces and means of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers”.

A division of the Iskander operational and tactical complex and a squadron of Su-25 aircraft are being put on alert to perform the assigned tasks.

The inspection will be conducted in accordance with the time schedule established by the Commander-in-Chief. It will test the entire range of activities from planning, preparation and use of strikes with tactical nuclear munitions.