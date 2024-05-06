Putin's henchman threatens with nuclear strike in case of Western troops sending to Ukraine

Russian politician and Putin's henchman Dmytro Medvedev once again issued another threat to world leaders against the background of statements about the probable dispatch of foreign troops to Ukraine.
Medvedev threatened a "world catastrophe"
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmytry Medvedev, again exploded with accusations and insults against Ukraine, the EU and the USA.
This time, the reason is the appeals of Western leaders regarding the possible introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine in order to contain the Russian Federation.
Medvedev claims that the leaders of the West do not want to think logically in the context of the fact that helping Ukraine with manpower "will cause their countries to enter the war directly", to which the Russian Federation "will have to respond". In particular, Medvedev threatens that the "answer" will not be on the territory of Ukraine.
He called the statements of a number of famous people about the need to help Ukrainians defend their independence "a chorus of irresponsible scoundrels."
In particular, representatives of the "Western political elite" fell under the "handout" of the ex-president of the Russian Federation. He also denies the existence of the Ukrainian state, calls the citizens of Ukraine "Banderians", and accuses Western leaders of degradation.
Nuclear weapons drills are occurring in Russia
On May 6, the Russian MOD announced that the Russian military will conduct exercises during which they will practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
Missile units of the Southern Military District, aviation and naval forces will take part in them.
The Russian aggressors cynically lie that the exercises are supposedly needed to respond "to provocative statements and threats by certain Western officials against the Russian Federation."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-