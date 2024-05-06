Russian politician and Putin's henchman Dmytro Medvedev once again issued another threat to world leaders against the background of statements about the probable dispatch of foreign troops to Ukraine.

Medvedev threatened a "world catastrophe"

The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmytry Medvedev, again exploded with accusations and insults against Ukraine, the EU and the USA.

This time, the reason is the appeals of Western leaders regarding the possible introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine in order to contain the Russian Federation.

Medvedev claims that the leaders of the West do not want to think logically in the context of the fact that helping Ukraine with manpower "will cause their countries to enter the war directly", to which the Russian Federation "will have to respond". In particular, Medvedev threatens that the "answer" will not be on the territory of Ukraine.

In this case, none of them can hide either on Capitol Hill, or in the Elysée Palace, or in Downing Str.10. A world catastrophe will come. By the way, Kennedy and Khrushchev were able to understand this more than 60 years ago. But the current ones who came to power in the West do not want to understand... And that is why today the General Staff began preparations for the exercises, including measures to practice the issues of training and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, Medvedev said. Share

He called the statements of a number of famous people about the need to help Ukrainians defend their independence "a chorus of irresponsible scoundrels."

In particular, representatives of the "Western political elite" fell under the "handout" of the ex-president of the Russian Federation. He also denies the existence of the Ukrainian state, calls the citizens of Ukraine "Banderians", and accuses Western leaders of degradation.

Now in the chorus are representatives of the US Congress, the French and British leadership, some madmen from the Baltic States and Poland. They call for the active use of their missile weapons, supplied by them to the Bandera people, throughout the territory of Russia. And this is not a spring aggravation, but a cynical calculation for political dividends, summed up Medvedev. Share

Nuclear weapons drills are occurring in Russia

On May 6, the Russian MOD announced that the Russian military will conduct exercises during which they will practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Missile units of the Southern Military District, aviation and naval forces will take part in them.

The Russian aggressors cynically lie that the exercises are supposedly needed to respond "to provocative statements and threats by certain Western officials against the Russian Federation."