Belgium announced its decision on frozen Russian assets

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost confirmed his country's strong opposition to the transfer of frozen Russian assets, mostly held in Belgian banks, in the interests of helping Ukraine.
- Belgium firmly opposes the confiscation of about 200 billion euros of frozen Russian assets held in Belgian banks, despite pressure from the EU and allies to transfer the funds to aid Ukraine.
- The refusal to confiscate the assets is rooted in protecting Belgium's reputation as a financial services center and upholding EU financial market legislation, even in the face of mounting international pressure.
Belgium against confiscation of frozen Russian assets
He said such a move would jeopardize Belgium's long-standing reputation as a financial services center.
Prevost said his government remains firmly opposed to the idea, despite European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's statement a few days ago about reopening the issue.
As part of Western sanctions in response to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, about 200 billion euros of Russian funds remain blocked.
Most of the money is held in the Euroclear depository, which is subject to EU financial markets legislation.
Prevost said that breaking the rules, even in the event of an existential war, would put Belgium and the EU at risk, as financiers might reconsider investing in them in the future.
Meanwhile, the EU and other allies of Ukraine, such as the United Kingdom, are pushing for this idea.
"We are also advancing work on the use of frozen Russian assets, because it is clear that the predator must pay for what he has done," Leyen said.
An alternative plan proposed by the UK is a potential transfer of assets to a separate investment fund — an idea that Prevot also rules out.
A possible change in the strategic investment of the assets currently frozen in Brussels is also not an option for Belgium, because when we analyzed these two options (seizing the assets and transferring them to an investment fund — ed.), many experts highlighted the high risks — legal and financial — that this could create if we decide to seize the assets.
