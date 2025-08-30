The EU can confiscate frozen assets of the Russian Federation — why this does not happen

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris has officially confirmed that there are a number of legal solutions that could allow the confiscation of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine. What is important to understand is that, first of all, we are talking about the transfer of Russian assets to a special purpose mechanism.
Points of attention
- Potential risks associated with confiscation include challenges regarding the assets of the Central Bank of Russia stored in Euroclear and the complexity of legal procedures.
- The call for action emphasizes the need for the EU to address the issue promptly and consider the conditionality of reparations by the Russian Federation as part of the process.
EU fears confiscation of frozen Russian assets
As the Lithuanian Foreign Minister explained, there is currently an opportunity to place Russian frozen assets in a special purpose vehicle.
After that, they can be used for the benefit of Ukraine.
Kēstutis Budris made it clear that his country calls on the European Union to move forward, including on the issue of confiscating frozen Russian assets.
According to the diplomat, this is where official Brussels has been stuck for too long.
The head of Lithuanian diplomacy confirmed that the bloc's members have at least several legal solutions on how to organize this.
This has not been done yet because the EU is aware "that there are certain risks associated with this."
In his opinion, this can be implemented as guarantees in the form of loans for Ukraine with a certain conditionality regarding the payment of reparations by the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-