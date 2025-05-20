Belgium assessed the likelihood of sending its troops into Ukraine
Source:  UNIAN

The Belgian authorities are fully prepared to send their troops to Ukraine immediately after a ceasefire is reached within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing" peacekeeping mission.

Points of attention

  • Belgium, along with Great Britain and France, aims to operate on Ukrainian territory post-ceasefire for potential peaceful deployment.
  • The exact format of Belgium's military presence in Ukraine is yet to be determined.

The decision of the country's authorities was announced by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken during a conversation with journalists.

"We are ready, as part of the "Coalition of the Willing," together with Great Britain and France, to begin operating on Ukrainian territory immediately after the conclusion of the ceasefire," he officially confirmed before the start of the meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels.

Theo Franken made it clear that in this case it would be a potential peaceful deployment.

He also added that his main goal will be to stabilize the situation after the active phase of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

So far, the head of the Belgian Ministry of Defense has not explained what exactly the formats of the military presence in Ukraine are.

According to German leader Friedrich Merz, as of today, Europe is far from talking about deploying peacekeeping troops in Ukraine, but is focused on the issue of a ceasefire.

